POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 6.6%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.79. 17,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 521,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNT. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the second quarter worth $89,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

