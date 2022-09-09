Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $430.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.20) and last traded at GBX 1,931.32 ($23.34), with a volume of 187469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,932 ($23.34).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 337.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,048.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,044.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital Technology Trust

In other news, insider Catherine Cripps purchased 481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,075 ($25.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,980.75 ($12,059.87). Also, insider Jane Pearce acquired 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,108 ($25.47) per share, with a total value of £7,630.96 ($9,220.59).

About Polar Capital Technology Trust

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

