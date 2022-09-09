PoolTogether Price Down 16.4% Over Last Week (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, PoolTogether has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. PoolTogether has a total market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $42,076.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00006451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.10 or 0.99874909 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036268 BTC.

PoolTogether Coin Profile

PoolTogether (POOL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,972,080 coins. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether.

Buying and Selling PoolTogether

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

