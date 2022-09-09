Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0010 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $1,865.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,264.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00622636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00260475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00051896 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005290 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,815,263,359 coins and its circulating supply is 1,612,172,558 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

