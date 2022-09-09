Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,440 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Prologis worth $100,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,518,000 after acquiring an additional 797,105 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.38.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.