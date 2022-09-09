Prometeus (PROM) Price Reaches $5.20 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.