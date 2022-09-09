Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,859,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,617 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Welltower worth $274,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 52,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,760. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.53 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.31.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 274.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

