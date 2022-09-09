Prudential Financial Inc. Has $243.19 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,424 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $243,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after purchasing an additional 563,077 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after purchasing an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after purchasing an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.00. 19,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.19 and its 200-day moving average is $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

