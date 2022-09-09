Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 469,664 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,972,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469,664 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $386,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 978,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 798,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,719,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 476,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

