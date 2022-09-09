Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 573,909 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573,909 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $206,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after buying an additional 227,519 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE MS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.37. 226,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,926,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day moving average of $84.26.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

