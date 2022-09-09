Public Index Network (PIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Public Index Network (PIN) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $193,945.07 and $11.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
About Public Index Network
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Public Index Network
Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.