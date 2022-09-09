PuddingSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00353261 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00787642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PuddingSwap Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

PuddingSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PuddingSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

