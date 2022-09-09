PuddingSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $16,116.24 (PUD)

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. PuddingSwap has a market capitalization of $16,116.24 and $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PuddingSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00353261 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00787642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00015021 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020143 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000297 BTC.
PuddingSwap Profile
PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.
PuddingSwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PuddingSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PuddingSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.