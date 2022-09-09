Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Buys $26,600.00 in Stock

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Gary T. Dicamillo purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,800.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 2.7 %

PRPL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 605,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,701. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPL. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

