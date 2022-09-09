Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.20% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

