PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.79 billion-$8.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.23 billion. PVH also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of PVH to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PVH to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.59. 1,628,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

