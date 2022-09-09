Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Argus from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.58.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.20. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.