Quest Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Quest Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,695,000. Ecolab comprises approximately 1.3% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE ECL opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.82 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.37.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, for a total transaction of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 66,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.