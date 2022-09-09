Quest Investment Management LLC Has $6.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Quest Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $115.66.

