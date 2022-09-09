Quest Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Quest Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.8 %

JNJ opened at $165.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

