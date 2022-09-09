Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $9.58

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.90. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $853,881.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 52.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

