RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up to $23.01

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.01, but opened at $23.81. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.03, with a volume of 2,252 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

RAPT Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,346.32% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $70,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,874.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $960,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 859,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,677,000 after purchasing an additional 500,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 102,170 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

