Raymond James Cuts MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target to $29.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCFT. B. Riley lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.42. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 56.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

