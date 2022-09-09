Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. 34,780 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,032,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 190.87% and a negative net margin of 3,045.98%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $8,702,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,114,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 114,889 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

