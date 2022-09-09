Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 8,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 933,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RETA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.