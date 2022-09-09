Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,887.50 ($95.31).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($87.00) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,300 ($112.37) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RKT stock opened at GBX 6,582 ($79.53) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,905.16 ($59.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,824 ($82.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,478.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,211.35. The firm has a market cap of £47.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,529.88.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.