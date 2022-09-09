Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.61. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 110,837 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Recon Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

About Recon Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Recon Technology, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RCON Get Rating ) by 161.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Recon Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

