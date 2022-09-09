Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.84

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.61. Recon Technology shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 110,837 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Recon Technology Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83.
About Recon Technology
Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.
