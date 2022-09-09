ReddCoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $12.79 million and $39,456.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000891 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000328 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

