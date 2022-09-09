Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 27,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 956,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.
Relay Therapeutics Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
