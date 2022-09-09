Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) rose 9.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.34. Approximately 27,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 956,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,751 shares of company stock valued at $891,694 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 42.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

