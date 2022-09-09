Reviewing BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (LND) & Its Peers

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|$378.21 million
|$58.96 million
|5.97
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|$1.63 billion
|$90.75 million
|4.25
Profitability
This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|25.27%
|21.65%
|14.59%
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|-181.13%
|-13.95%
|-9.56%
Dividends
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Competitors
|35
|127
|418
|23
|2.71
As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.76%. Given BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas’ competitors have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.
About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.