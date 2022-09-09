Revomon (REVO) Price Reaches $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Revomon (REVO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $41,749.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revomon Profile

Revomon is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official website is revomon.io. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR.

Buying and Selling Revomon

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

