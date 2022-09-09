Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59-$0.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.20 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.32-$1.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on REYN shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 326,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,864. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.23%.

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.