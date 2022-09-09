Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,975. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 202,244 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

