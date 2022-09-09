RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.56.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $261.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.83 and a 200 day moving average of $301.67. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of RH by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in RH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in RH by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

