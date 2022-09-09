RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.95

Shares of RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €13.95 ($14.23) and last traded at €14.15 ($14.44), with a volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.95 ($14.23).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $947.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

