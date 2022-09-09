RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $2.53. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 283,690 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies ( NASDAQ:RIBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.