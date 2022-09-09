Roger Holliday Sells 2,246 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) VP Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $13,071.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,875.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Holliday also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lantronix alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Roger Holliday sold 2,246 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $13,139.10.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Roger Holliday sold 2,446 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $15,140.74.

On Monday, August 29th, Roger Holliday sold 2,447 shares of Lantronix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $15,929.97.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 123,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,723. The firm has a market cap of $201.69 million, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 747,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580,826 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantronix by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,066,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 379,353 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.