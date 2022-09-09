Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Rogue Resources Inc. (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Rogue Resources Stock Down 18.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Rogue Resources (CVE:RRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.32 million during the quarter.

About Rogue Resources

Rogue Resources Inc, a mining company, focuses on selling dimensional limestone for landscape applications in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, gold, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project located in Québec; and the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario.

