Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Roku to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.09. Roku has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $350.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,995,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,437,000 after buying an additional 1,360,720 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after buying an additional 1,344,218 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

