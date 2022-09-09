ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Tops $0.0009

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $875,402.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00095033 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00074800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00032868 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000275 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002544 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

