Rowan M. Trollope Sells 1,258 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $114,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Five9 Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.00. 18,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.52 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $177,296,000. Scge Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 175.4% during the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,223,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,019,000 after purchasing an additional 778,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.