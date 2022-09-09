Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 108,456 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Trane Technologies worth $158,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.52. 27,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,800. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.85 and a 200 day moving average of $144.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

