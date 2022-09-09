Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 36,427 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $70,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.0 %

INTC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.37. 965,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,159,098. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.