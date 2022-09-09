Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,762 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $444,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $567.86. 19,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.