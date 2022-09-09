Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $199.93 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 0.8% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of Stryker worth $199,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.57.

Stryker Trading Up 3.5 %

Stryker stock traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.05. 61,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

