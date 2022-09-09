Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $261.42 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $261,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of A traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,703. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on A. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.