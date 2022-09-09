Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 31,947 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 498,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,947 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $74,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.33. The company had a trading volume of 124,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,962. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

