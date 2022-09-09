Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 394,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $60,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.7 %

QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,102. The firm has a market cap of $148.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

