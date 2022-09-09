Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $110,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8,489.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 434,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 429,308 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 71.1% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.02. 146,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,039,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $93.31 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

