Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,328 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 496,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.