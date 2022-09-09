Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance
NYSE RHP opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 447.37 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.