Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after buying an additional 375,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9,831.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 276,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 273,809 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHP opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 447.37 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.